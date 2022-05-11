Keith Hall – January 3, 1928 – May 10, 2022
A memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Keith Hall will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Lamar First Baptist Church with Pastor Darren Stroh officiating.
Per Keith’s request cremation will take place.
Keith was born on January 3, 1928 at Lamar, Colorado to John Edgar and Leila E. (Eddleman) Hall and passed away on May 10, 2022 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 94.
He is preceded in death by his children Bruce Hall, Terry Hall and Brenda Soulliere; his parents Edgar and Leila Hall and brothers Everett Hall, Kenneth Hall and Brooks Hall.
Keith is survived by his wife Wanda Hall of the family home in Lamar; five grandchildren: Mendi (Trevor) Choat, Mark (Chantel) Hall, Melony Hall, Tracy (Ryan)Unverzagt, and Brian Hall; eleven great-grandchildren: Chelsea Hall-Chavira, Brooklyn Hall, Alexandra Tate, Kaitlin Hall, Tatum Hall, Colin Hatchett, Porter Hall, Zoey Hall, Conley Hall, Tremson Unverzagt, and Ralston Unverzagt; three great-grandchildren: Sophia Melgosa, Alec Morales, and Saylor Tate; and sister-in-law Barbara Hall as well as numerous nieces and nephews and other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar First Baptist Church and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
