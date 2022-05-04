John K. DeForest – September 11, 1951 0 May 3, 2022
A graveside celebration of life for longtime rural Bristol resident, John Keith DeForest will be held at 11:00AM May 7, 2022 at the Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol, Colorado with Bon May officiating.
Per John’s request there will be no visitation.
John was born on September 11, 1951 at Denver, Colorado and passed away on May 3, 2022 at his home in rural Bristol with his family by his side at the age of 70.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clayton Alfred and Wanda June (Kerr) DeForest.
John is survived by his wife Connie DeForest of the family home in rural Bristol, sons C.W. (Bernadette) DeForest and their children Colton, Wesson and Owen of Bristol, CO, Daniel (Tara) DeForest and their children Logan and Jessie of Lamar, CO and Buck (Emma) DeForest and their children Ralei, Cole, Mason, Elaine and Wade of Bristol, Colorado, also survived by special friends Kaye (Joe) Kasza of McClave, CO as well as other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or John DeForest Memorial fund either direct at the Community State Bank or in care of the funeral home office.
