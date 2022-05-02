Frontier History Encampment Hosted by LCC
The 2022 Frontier History Encampment was held at Lamar Community College. A mainstay of the college’s history department for almost twenty years, the encampment is held every two years on the campus, helping bring to life a re-enactment of a century of economic and social development across the High Plains.
Close to a dozen different displays were featured during the two-day, free event during which historians portrayed a range of people from 1820’s mountain men and fur traders to Native Americans from the 1830-1840 decade, Civil War soldiers from the 1860’s, general stores from that same period, chuckwagons on the trail, 1870’s Native Americans and up to the 1890’s featuring Buffalo Bill Cody.
There were no set times or time limits for the displays, as visitors could pick and choose which area they wanted to visit for as long as they wished, asking questions about the time period and the people portrayed by the historians. Historical photos from Big Timbers Museum were on display inside the Bowman Building and a horse-drawn wagon provided rides around the campus for visitors.
Unfortunately, Friday’s visitors were subjected to a literal dust storm towards the end of the day’s events, around 5pm as the displays were quickly pulled down, but a chuckwagon manned by Chad and Cheryl Hart managed to provide a meal for the historians later that evening. Although Saturday was a bit windy and cool, the sunny skies provided an ideal day for visiting.
