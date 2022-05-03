Final Leg of US 287 Resurfacing Project Begins this May
Russ Baldwin | May 03, 2022 | Comments 0
The third and final phase of the US 287/50 resurfacing project will begin towards the end of May, 2022 and will be completed by the early part of 2023, according to Michelle Peulen, Southeast Communications Manager for CDOT.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for Phase 3 was held just off the intersection of Savage Avenue and Highway 287 Tuesday morning, May 3rd. The final portion of the multi-year project will have the contracting company, IHC Scott, provide a new concrete surface between Park Street and Savage Avenue.
Overall, the resurfacing construction spanned the major downtown portion of Lamar, stretching from Avenida Colonia at the Lamar Canal, southwards to Savage Avenue, connecting with Highway 287, about four miles. Since the project began in 2016, medians were replaced, ADA curb ramps were upgraded, new roadway lighting was installed as well as highway signage, widening shoulders and cut-out or bump ramps at downtown intersections was also installed.
Richard Zamora, CDOT Transportation Director for Region 2, Lamar Mayor Kirk Crespin and other speakers noted several important facets the highway upgrade program will allow for Lamar specifically, as well as providing a safer highway system for thousands of vehicles, commercial and private, that use the highway each day. City Administrator, Rob Evans, several councilmembers and the Prowers County Commissioners were on hand for the ribbon cutting.
Crespin said he appreciated the cooperation among the city staff, construction companies and CDOT officials who contributed to the road upgrades as well as several beautification projects in and around the downtown area of Lamar.
