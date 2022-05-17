Esther Andrade – May 26, 1924 – May 13, 2022
A mass of Christian burial for lifelong Lamar resident, Esther Andrade will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for Esther will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 2:00PM until 5:00PM at the Peacock Funeral Home.
Esther was born on May 26, 1924 at Lamar, Colorado to Carlos Chavira and Maria (Perez) Chavira and passed away on May 13, 2022 at her home in Lamar at the age of 97.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Andrade, daughter Pamela Andrade, her parents Carlos and Maria P. Chavira and siblings Consuelo Melgosa, Carmen Andrade, Rachel Martinez and Sam Chavira.
Esther is survived by her children Rachel (Richard) Belmudez of Aurora, CO, Kathy (Ben) Ramirez of Lamar, CO, Frank (Phyllis) Andrade, Jr. of Aurora, CO and Patricia “Pat” (Scott) Cook of Pueblo, CO; four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
