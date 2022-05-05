Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending May 1, 2022
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Windy conditions, minimal moisture, and above average temperatures were seen across most of the State last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 89 percent of the State is under drought conditions, up 2 percentage points from last week. Forty-eight percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, up 15 percentage points from the previous week. Extreme drought conditions are affecting 4 percent of the State, unchanged from the previous week.
In northeastern and east central counties, a couple of small rain events helped crop conditions slightly, but overall conditions remained dry. Strong winds continued, topping off around 50 miles per hour towards the end of the week.
In Southwestern counties, high winds and freezing temperatures continued. A reporter noted that damage to the fruit crop is unknown. In the San Luis Valley, potato planting continued, and barley planting is almost complete. A reporter noted livestock are in good condition, while lambing and calving continue to progress well.
The southeastern counties received minimal moisture, with Huerfano and Las Animas Counties receiving the only measurable moisture. Reporters in Crowley and Otero Counties noted that strong winds, dry conditions, and high temperatures fueled dust storms and fires across the region.
Overall, calving and lambing continued with few issues, with 92 percent of cows calved and 95 percent ewes lambed, both behind the previous year, but ahead of the 5-year average.
As of May 1, 2022, snowpack in Colorado was 76 percent measured as percent of median snowfall, down 6 percentage points from the previous week. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 46 and 35 percent, respectively.
Stored feed supplies were rated 4 percent very short, 26 percent short, 69 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 90 percent average and 10 percent light. Cattle death loss was 83 percent average and 17 percent light.
