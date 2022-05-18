City of Lamar Memorial Day Schedule
May 18, 2022
City offices will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022 in observance of Memorial Day. The Community Building and the Public Library will also be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022. All City offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Residential refuse collection normally scheduled for Monday, May 30th will be picked up on Tuesday, May 31st . Residential refuse collection normally scheduled for Tuesday, May 31st will be picked on Wednesday June 1st.
Commercial refuse collection normally scheduled for Monday, May 30th will be collected on Tuesday, May 31st. Cardboard collection normally scheduled for Monday, May 30th will be picked up on Tuesday, May 31st .
The City of Lamar Municipal Landfill will be closed on Monday, May 30th and reopen Tuesday May 31st at 8:30am.
Notice: “Free Weekend” will be held on Saturday, May 28th from 8:30am to 3:30pm and on Sunday, May 29th from 12:30pm to 3:30pm at the Transfer Station and at the City of Lamar Municipal Landfill.
