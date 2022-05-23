Chilly and Wet Forecast Doesn’t Deter Turnout for 2022 Lamar Days
You can only plan around the weather here in southeast Colorado. That’s what the Lamar Chamber of Commerce, Rod Run organizers, parade entrees and various vendors had to do in light of the forecast for this past Friday and Saturday for Lamar Days, 2022.
But, no matter the weather, folks turn out! The Friday BBQ at the Lamar Chamber drew a crowd, aided in part by the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new Tesla vehicle chargers on East Beech Street, occurring during the noon meal. Unfortunately, beer and chilly damp weather doesn’t mix all that well, so there could have been a better attendance for that evening’s street dance.
There was still a good mix of people for the Cornhole Tournament that evening with 1st Place to Jacqueline Parker, 2nd place to Jesse and Jamee Bradley and 3rd went to Kenneth Montoya and Blake Miller. Thanks to TBK Bank for sponsoring the event and to People’s Credit Union for sponsoring the Deejay for the night.
The Lamar Lions Club served their traditional breakfast Saturday morning and the parade entries were equipped for the cooler temperatures for their 10am start along East Olive Street into Willow Creek Park.
There were about 40 entries with Community State Bank taking top honors and $75 in Lamar Luv Bucks, the Jacqueline Parker float took second for $50 and a tie for 3rd had the Color Guard and Veterans entry splitting the prize with Concerned Citizens of S.E. Colorado. The Fair Royalty, Carolyn and Charles Kelley were bundled against the chill for their participation in the morning parade.
The Lamar Rotary Ducky Dash has 2,520 ducks entered for their brief sojourn down Willow Creek and a little green duck took the lead for a first-place finish and a cash prize to the winner, Second Chance Animal Rescue Colorado in Lamar.
Participants were on hand through the day, lining all sides of the roadway encircling Willow Creek Park, sampling vendors presentations, food stands and the ever-popular Lamar Car Show and Road Run which kicked off their event on Friday from Sonic Drive-In. Even by midafternoon, there were still lines in front of the food vendor’s booths.
