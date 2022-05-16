Charles and Carolyn Kelley, Lamar Days Royalty 2022
The Kelley’s were asked by The Prowers Journal to offer some thoughts on their lives and times spent in Lamar as they will be honored as the reigning couple for Lamar Days, 2022 this Saturday, May 21st.
“While we both grew up in Kansas, our lives are rooted in southeast Colorado. We’ve lived in Lamar for 49 years, and reared out three daughters here. We moved to Lamar so that our Downs Syndrome daughter, Colleen, could be educated at Melvin School (a school totally supported by the community with no state or federal funding).
Over the years we have witnessed traits of the American spirit in southeast Colorado – a compassion for one another, and a dedication to making the community better. We have experienced a, “Sense of Place” and a connection to one another, and a rallying spirit to help each other. We believe that the benefits of living in small-town, rural America are what keeps many of us here. The American spirit is alive in Lamar, Colorado.
Charles & Carolyn Kelley
