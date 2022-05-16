Adeline V. Wollert – December 24, 1923 – May 14, 2022
Adeline V. Wollert passed away peacefully at the age of 98. Per her request, cremation will take place and no services will be held.
Adeline is mourned by her children, Janeal Thompson of Lamar, Colorado, and Ronald Wollert of Wiley, Colorado. She is survived by her grandchildren, Tanisha Wollert, Brandon (Mardi) Wollert, Shaugn (Marsha) Thompson, Michael (Diane) Thompson; great grandchildren Seton and Demi Wollert, Chloe, Raya, Crew, and Evan Thompson; and great-great grandchildren Kalia and Bash Wollert. She also leaves to mourn sisters, Agnes Suazo of Grand Junction, and Corine Shelton of Lake Forest, California; several sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-laws, other nieces and nephews, and her many friends and neighbors.
Adeline was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, David R. Wollert; parents George and Margaret (Hartman) Mauch; sisters Leonora Voight, Cornelia Wakeland, Esther Schlagle, and brothers, Fred, Roy, Edwin, Ruben, Alfred, and Robert Mauch.
Arrangements are being handled by Peacock’s Funeral Services and donations in Adeline’s memory may be made to Lamar Area Hospice either directly at P.O. Box 843, Lamar, CO 81052 or through Peacock Funeral Home.
