Shirley Bone – December 30, 1964 – March 31, 2022
Graveside Services for Shirley Bone will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Fort Lyon National Cemetery with Pastor Diane Hutson officiating.
Shirley Bone was born in Denver, Colorado on December 30, 1964. She was adopted by her loving parents, Donald E. and Margaret F. (Kelly) Heath to grow up in Las Animas, Colorado. Sadly, when Shirley was 13, she was in a car accident where she was the sole survivor, and her mother and sister’s lives were cut short, leaving behind just her and her dad until he passed when Shirley was 18. She was left to raise herself and being a tough, strong, independent woman, she went on to get her bachelor’s degree from DeVry University in Computer Programming and started a family in Phoenix, Arizona. Shirley was always proud of her two daughters, Nikole and Kimberly who were her pride and joy along with her wonderful grandchildren, and we cannot forget her furry child, Xena. Shirley met the love of her life, her husband, Jeffery Bone. They spent 12 years together living in Hawaii, Georgia, Virginia, Florida, and lastly Arizona. Shirley was truly one of a kind with the biggest heart of gold and loved her family dearly to the very end. Shirley passed away on March 31, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona at the age of 57.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Jeffery Bone; daughters, Nikole (Tommy) Whattler-Thompson and Kimberly Whattler; stepdaughter, Nichole (Tommy) Troxell; grandsons, Austin Oconner, Teegan Thompson, and August Oconner and all the boys who called her Glam-ma; granddaughters, Taytum Thompson and Ella Troxell; other relatives and a host of friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Heath; father, Donald Heath; and sister, Michelle Heath.
