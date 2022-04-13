Ruth Berniece Lucius Schenck – January 26, 1924 – April 10, 2022
Ruth Berniece Lucius Schenck was born January 26, 1924 and passed away April 10, 2022 in Johnson, KS. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Schenck; parents, Henry J and Berniece Tremain Lucius; sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Donald Rushton; and son-in-law, Stephen Ascher.
Ruth graduated from Holly High School in 1941 and attended Barnes School of Business in Denver. Later she received her Associates Degree at Lamar Community College. She had a long career of bookkeeping services at several grain elevators, Holly Lumber, cattle and farm operations, and a business and tax preparation service at her home office in Walsh, CO until 2019. She continued daily computer use while at Stanton County Long Term Care to check on important commodity, farm and weather reports which she loved to discuss with visitors and callers.
Her life spanned a time from early years at her parent’s homestead north of Holly with water being pumped from a windmill, heating and cooking with a coal stove, riding into town behind a team of horses, using kerosene lamps until rural electrification bought power lines to rural homes during her high school years contrasted with more recent experiences of keeping current with the IRS and filing taxes electronically. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing and gardening.
Ruth is survived by son, John Schenck (Della); daughters, Jean Glover (Andy) and Ruth Marie Ascher; grandchildren, Jennifer Ascher (Larry Handlin), Sarah Geering (Brian) Shyla Fannan (Levi) and Christopher Glover; great-grandchildren, Beatrice Handlin, Elinor Handlin, Abigail Geering, and Emily Geering; and beloved nieces and nephews. Ruth was a selfless person who always put her family and others’ needs before her own. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 15, 2022 at 11am at Dykes Memorial Chapel in Walsh, Colorado and Interment will follow in the East Prowers Cemetery off County Road 35, 1/2 mile NE of Holly, Colorado.
