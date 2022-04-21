Rhonda Jackson – May 18, 1955 – April 18, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Apr 21, 2022 | Comments 0
Graveside Services for Rhonda Jackson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Union Valley Cemetery in Hasty, Colorado with Pastor Diane Hutson officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado.
Rhonda Jean (Bowen) Jackson was born May 18, 1955, in Los Angeles, California to Edward and Ina (Ellis) Bowen. She passed away on April 18, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 66.
Rhonda resided in California until the age of 16 when she moved to Hasty, Colorado, and fell in love with it. In 1975 she met her husband of 46 years, Donald L. Jackson and on January 20, 1976, they were united in marriage in Lamar, Colorado. To this union they had three children: Shonda, Sherri, and Daniel. Rhonda worked as a CNA for nursing homes in both Lamar and Las Animas, was a CNA at Fort Lyon VA Hospital for 12 years and worked at Dairy Queen for 16 years. She lived a full life. Rhonda loved sunflowers, angels, cooking, and her family. She enjoyed decorating cakes, reading, playing cards, making blankets, spending time with friends, and shopping, especially with her special niece and best friend, Celeste Jackson, with whom she spoke with daily. Rhonda was a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She adored her kids and grandkids and enjoyed watching them play sports. Rhonda loved animals and over the years, she had a variety of beloved pets. She will be deeply and dearly missed by everyone whose lives she has touched.
Rhonda is survived by her husband, Donald Jackson; children, Shonda (Patrick) Arrona, Sherri (Morgan) Montoya, and Daniel (Jaimee) Jackson; six grandchildren, Cahlynn Arrona, Travis Arrona, Erica Arrona, Patrick Arrona, Kyleigh Jackson, and Braylie Jackson; nine great grandchildren; sister, Renee (Dan) Prout; brother, Randal (Fran) Bowen; sister-in-law, Lovina Jackson; two step-brothers; one step-sister; several other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Bowen; mother, Ina Eckert; step-father, Earl William Eckert; sister, Ruth Miles; Grandpa Ellis; grandmother, Ruth Atkins; Grandma and Grandpa Bowen; sisters-in-law, Amanda Parker, Dolly Sweet, and Ima Jean; brothers-in-law, Willie D. Jackson, Fred Sweet, Robert “Bob” Lawrence, and Earl Jackson; mother and father-in-law, Evelynn and Daniel Jackson; nephews, Sean Michael Bowen; and niece, Rebecca Marie Bowen.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: