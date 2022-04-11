Nicki J. Filbeck – March 2, 1950 – April 7, 2022
A graveside service for longtime Lamar resident, Nicki J. Filbeck will be held at 1:00PM MST, 2:00PM CST on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Johnson Cemetery in Johnson City, Kansas with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Per Nicki’s request there will be no visitation.
Nicki was born on March 2, 1950 at Garden City, Kansas to Orville Joseph and Bertha (Chapman) McGeehee and passed away on April 7, 2022 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 72.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Rickey McGeehee.
Nicki is survived by her husband Wayne Filbeck of the family home in Lamar; children Rob (Carrie) Filbeck of MO, Kerry Filbeck of Lamar, Dawn (Mark) Bingham of Pueblo and CJ (Destiny) Filbeck of Lamar; thirteen grandchildren Boston, Emily, Jordon, Janee, LJ, Tavey, Britteny, Branndon, Bailey, Skylah, Sydnei, Shyann and Sariya; twelve great-grandchildren Elwynn, Halle, Lincoln, Mason, Zaiden, Harper, Braydon, Bentley, Macie-jo, Sawyer, Huntleigh and Catalina as well as many other friends and family.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
