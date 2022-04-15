Mary Jo Johnson Thoele

A private family memorial service for Lamar, Colorado resident, Mary Jo Johnson Thoele will be held at a later date.

Per Mary’s request cremation will take place.

Mary Jo is survived by her loving husband Perry Thoele; son, Chris Yarborough and his wife Rebecca; daughter, Melanie Hill and her husband, Stuart; grandchildren, Austin Hill, Alex Hill and Cameron Yarborough.  Extended family; Carla Weikert, and her husband Randy; grandchildren Billy Weikert and his wife Sarah; Lana Dildy and her husband Joby; great-grandchildren Dana, Jenna, Lila and Olivia; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Louise Johnson; son, Scott Yarborough; sisters, Marcella Fuselier and Noretta Hale; and brother Lowell Johnson.

Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.

