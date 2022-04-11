Mary E. Terrill – October 9, 1934 – April 8, 2022
A graveside service for former longtime Lamar resident currently of Boerne, Texas, Mary E. Terrill will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Mary will be held from 9:00AM until 11:00AM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Mary was born on October 9, 1934 at Corning, Arkansas to James V. and Clara (MacMillan) Agee and passed away on April 8, 2022 at the New Hope Assisted Living in Boerne, TX at the age of 87.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Terrill, her parents and her siblings Lloyd Agee and Pauline Agee.
Mary is survived by her daughters Sherry (Russell) Schmitz of Boerne, TX and Trudy (Richard) Gaddert of Enid, OK; grandchildren Kristin Bast, Brandie Joiner, Adam Blehm and Micah Blehm and numerous great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
