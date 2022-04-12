Lower Use Tax Revenues Drop City Taxes in Monthly Update
Russ Baldwin | Apr 12, 2022 | Comments 0
Although the City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenues were up 11.84% over this time last year for a $32,783 gain, that increase was offset by the drop in Use Tax and Other Tax collections by 31.10% and 14.18% respectively for a decrease of $10,420. However, the overall performance for February was up 7.18% for this year at $22,363.
Year to Date gains were more shallow with City Sales Tax revenues at 8.31% for an improvement of last year of $85,820, but again, Use Tax collections, compared to last year, were off 40.64% for a drop of $63,551. Total YTD Sales and Use Tax collections were up 1.85% for a gain of $22,361 over the same time last year.
The twelve retail sales categories showed a mix of gains and losses comparing 2021 to 2022 for collections through March.
|
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|34,008
|34,441
|
42,334
|
Building Materials
|27,923
|33,602
|34,017
|Apparel & Department Stores
|302,937
|321,243
|
322,214
|
C-Stores & Gas Sales
|48,468
|51,860
|55,495
|All Business/Electricity
|54,952
|138,253
|
89,444
|
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|6,125
|6,591
|10,132
|Grocery Stores
|71,195
|72,798
|
93,186
|
Hotels/Motels
|30,771
|26,899
|32,277
|Liquor Sales
|25,784
|27,251
|
29,198
|
Manufacturing
|9,136
|7,673
|3,141
|Other Retail/All Other
|222,592
|321,019
|
362,566
|
Restaurants
|93,064
|88,805
|
106,520
