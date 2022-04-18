Lopes Day Ribbon Cutting Events at Lamar Community College
Lopes Day, April 14th, was an eventful day at the Lamar Community College campus as four ribbon-cutting events were held, highlighting the construction projects which will augment the academic curriculum and social atmosphere at LCC.
Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held for the My Advancement Plan (MAP) Center at the Betz Technology Center, the Student Union, the elevator project at the Bowman Building and the CTE Building, Career and Technical Education Building on campus which will house the college’s Precision Agriculture, Construction Trades and Renewable Energy programs which is located on two levels.
LCC President, Dr. Linda Lujan, who is retiring this year, said these additions to the college will serve for years and years to come as she introduced various educators during the final ribbon cutting ceremony for the school’s CTE center.
Greg Cash, returning as the interim Dean of Academic Services, told the crowd, the construction project four years to bring to fruition. “This Center will give us room in which to work,” he said, outlining some of the former cramped working and storage conditions students had to circumvent until this day. He added the spacious bays will allow students to conduct their studies inside during all kinds of weather and the new rooms for the Precision Ag classes now offers a work place for their own studies and the Renewable Energy classes will have their own work and study areas as well as a shared lobby and conference room. Cash said the construction trade graduates will supply southeast Colorado with skilled workers who will meet the future demands of their country.
Noted southeast Colorado artist and poet, Bill Bunting spoke about his sculpture being selected to represent the new CTE Center and what it represents to the college and regional residents. “I’m honored to have been selected. This piece is dear to my heart, having lived in this part of the country and having farming and ranching play a part in my life. We’re building on the foundations of the pioneers who came to this land before us and we’re also establishing a foundation today that will serve future generations to come.”
Following the ribbon cutting and a tour of the facilities, Dr. Lujan reminisced that when she first arrived at Lamar Community College, she was invited to take part in the opening ceremony for LCC’s newest dorm, the Prowers House and at that time, the conversation segued into the need for a building such as the CTE Center she had worked to bring into service seven years later.
In a separate message, Dr. Lulan stated, “I also offer a giant, “thank you” to all who helped LCC celebrate its own renewal yesterday – the Grand Openings, Ribbon Cuttings, Open House, and Career Fair were absolutely outstanding thanks to all of you. It truly takes a village to pull off events like this and we are so blessed to have such a wonderful village. Thank you for your commitment and dedication to our students, communities, and college. It is evident in all you do. Please join me thanking Melissa Bohl, owner of Thoughts in Bloom, who provided all the beautiful floral arrangements for our events – such beautiful reminders of spring.”
