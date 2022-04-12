Letter to the Editor: Kee Announcement for PMC Board Election
Russ Baldwin | Apr 12, 2022 | Comments 0
My name is Kristin Kee, and I am proud to announce that I am running for a seat on the Prowers County Hospital District Board of Directors on May 3, 2022, and I am asking for your vote.
My family and I moved to Lamar in 2009, and this is where my healthcare background began at Prowers Medical Center working in Prowers Medical Group. During my employment, I quickly advanced to become the Business Office Manager of Prowers Medical Group overseeing and managing medical billing and reception staff. I was responsible in ensuring that services performed where following Medicare and Medicaid guidelines, ensured correct and prompt collection of PMG accounts receivable and oversaw staff in the following clinics: Lamar, Holly, Las Animas, Women’s Health Center, Specialty Clinic, and Lamar Veterans Outpatient Clinic. I was known as being a patient and employee advocate and worked with inside and outside resources at implementing and overseeing programs that better served our community.
In 2013, my family and I left Lamar to move to New Mexico and take care of my mother who was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. Being involved in the day-to-day care of a person with a terminal illness, brought me to the full realization of the importance of health care and the challenges faced by our most vulnerable citizens, in obtaining adequate and affordable health care. Following the passing of my mother in 2014, I returned to Lamar and continued my career in healthcare, serving multiple roles within High Plains Community Health Center.
In 2017, I resigned as Associate Vice President of Finance with High Plains Community Health Center to become the CFO of Air Care, Inc, while simultaneously opening and running two small businesses in which one I supply free services to chronic and terminally ill clients.
I hold a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Regis University, as well as multiple certifications and continued education credits. Throughout my employment history I have held various leadership roles, in the health care and non-health care industry. Most, importantly I am an ordinary person like all of you, with an extraordinary passion to help others. I am the parent volunteer at sporting events, booster club and other community fund raisers. I am feisty (in the good sense), and I am a person who does their due diligence in looking at every side of the coin and even the edges to understand the issues to be able to make an informed decision. I believe I am your top candidate if you are looking for someone who does their due diligence, who has the passion and commitment during these unprecedented times to see and listen to our front-line healthcare workers and community stakeholders, that isn’t afraid to ask the tough questions and stands firm in the commitment to help navigate Prowers Medical Center into positive change. My financial qualifications and healthcare background is a bonus. Thank you for your support and vote on May 3rd.
For more information or to ask questions, you can reach me at 719-94-0021 or by email at krisbkee@gmail.com.
Kristin Kee,
Lamar, Colorado
