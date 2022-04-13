Juan Jose Ortega – June 14, 1948 – April 12, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Apr 13, 2022 | Comments 0
A funeral liturgy for longtime Lamar resident, Juan Jose Ortega, affectionately known to his family and friends as John will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Deacon Allan Medina presiding. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for Juan will be held from 9:00AM until 11:00AM on Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Juan was born on June 14, 1948 at Trinidad, Colorado to Tony and Mary (Barela) Ortega and passed away on April 12, 2022 at the Pioneer Health Care Center in Rocky Ford, Colorado at the age of 73.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Janie Ortega, his parents and son Craig Ortega.
Juan is survived by his daughters Renee Wilkins of North Carolina and Christie (Chris) Isom of Lamar, CO; grandchildren Johnathon (Daniela) Tombleson, Nicholas (Talia) Pacheco, Chelsea (Darrian) Warren, Craig Wilkins, Jozlynn Isom and Jordon (Michael) Isom-Lee and great-grandchildren Nehemiah Tombleson, Anakin Pacheco and DeVonne Wilkins. He is also survived by his siblings Pat (Bev) Ortega of Garden City, KS, Conrad Bermudez of Lamar, CO, David Bermudez of Colorado Springs, CO and Leonard (LeAnne) Bermudez of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association either direct at 455 Sherman St. #500, Denver, CO 80203.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: