Joyce Smith – May 4, 1974 – April 10, 2022

A celebration of life memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Joyce Smith will be held at a later date. Per Joyce’s request cremation will take place.
Joyce was born on May 4, 1974 at Colorado to Norman LeRoy Smith and Peggy Janet Schibbelhut and passed away on April 10, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 47.
She is preceded in death by her mother Peggy Shankle and father Norman Smith.
Joyce is survived by her children RJ Smith, Chandra Smith, Alli Smith and Mykahla Smith all of Lamar, CO; nine grandchildren, siblings Danny (Tammy) Smith of Pueblo, CO, Megan Smith of Pueblo, CO, Kevin Smith of Lamar, CO, James (Danin) Myers of Lamar, CO, Jackie Swan of Santa Clarita, CA and Chad Myers of Lamar, CO. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
