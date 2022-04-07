Janell Louise Visser – November 5, 1966 – January 9, 2022
A mass of Christian burial for former Lamar, Colorado resident currently of Eldon, Missouri will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Janell (Archuleta) Visser, age 55, of Eldon, MO who passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City, MO. She was born in Lamar, CO on November 5, 1966, daughter of Raymond Archuleta and Mary Campos. On March 17, 1990, Janell was united in marriage to Floyd “PeeWee” Visser who survives in their home.
Janell had served with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years and was the Detention Sergeant of Jail Operations. She considered her coworkers family and enjoyed the years she spent working at the Sheriff’s Office. In 2021 she was named Jailer of the Year.
Detention Sergeant Visser died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 while serving at the Miller County Detention Center at 1999 MO-52 in Tuscumbia, MO. She was preceded in death by her father Raymond Archuleta.
She is survived by her husband Floyd “PeeWee” Visser, daughter Destini Manly, two sons, Ryan Visser and Donovan Visser, five grandchildren; Ean Visser, Nevaeh Manly, Eli Visser, Jaxson Manly and Noah Visser, mother Mary Campos, Siblings; Connie Archuleta Bax, Anna Larson, Sherri Archuleta, Maria Trujillo, Deniel Campos, Chris Campos, Brittany Archuleta and Amanda Archuleta.
Beginning in early 2020, due to the requirements of their job, thousands of law enforcement officers died from medical complications as a result of contracting the virus while remaining on duty and with interacting with the community.
A plaque honoring Janell’s service and contributions to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office will be placed at the first responders wall in Washington, D.C. A name plate for Janell will also be placed at the 9-11 Tribute Memorial Wall in Lamar.
Services will be under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
