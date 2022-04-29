Gary Allen Preisser – June 30, 1953 – April 17, 2022
Gary Allen Preisser, 68, passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2022 at his home in Bullhead City, Arizona. He was born June 30, 1953 in Garden City, Kansas, the son of James Gaylord Preisser and Adrienne Ann (Schanel) Preisser. He grew up in Lamar, Colorado and upon graduation from high school he attended Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. After spending time in Lake Havasu, he settled in Denver, Colorado and had a successful family floral business for a number of years. More recently he enjoyed traveling the road in his RV and visiting San Diego until moving back to Arizona. Gary loved the Southwest especially the Colorado River area near Laughlin and Bullhead City.
He is survived by his former wife, Dianne, their son Grant (Kimberly), and three grandchildren; siblings Cheryl, Gayla, Denise, Kenny (Kelly), and Tami (Matt); nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and an extended family of cousins and friends.
Gary had a good heart and touched the lives of many people. He was genuine, helpful, hard working, and always had time to visit and share humor or wisdom. He will be deeply missed. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Rodney, sister Karen, and niece Aztin Lou.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
