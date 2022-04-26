Frances Ulibarri – May 12, 1942 – April 22, 2022
Funeral Services for Lamar, Colorado resident, Frances Ulibarri will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado with Pastor Paul Romero officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Per Frances’ request, there will be no public visitation.
Frances (Ortiz) Ulibarri was born on May 12, 1942, in Granada, Colorado to Gerardo and Molly (Bermudez) Ortiz. She passed away in Pueblo, Colorado on April 22, 2022, at the age of 79.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Yvonne (Dave) Cooley; sons, Charles (Bridget) Ulibarri and Jesse (Melody) Ulibarri; sisters, Rachel Terrazas, Helen Ibarra, and Florence Urias; brothers, Martin Ortiz and Lino Ortiz; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerardo Ortiz and Molly B. Ortiz; and son, Randy Ortiz.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Door Christian Fellowship Church in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
