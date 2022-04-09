Fern Morlan – March 14, 1938 – April 7, 2022
Graveside Services for Fern Morlan will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery Elder Chapel. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado.
Caroline Fern (Phillips) Morlan was born on March 14, 1938, at the Scaman homestead south of Las Animas to Carl Spry and Pearl Elsie (Scaman) Phillips. She passed away on April 7, 2022, at her home in Las Animas, surrounded by her family at the age of 84.
Fern was the youngest of 10 children born to Carl and Pearl. She attended Penrose School and Bent County High School, graduating in 1955. Fern was united in marriage to Harold Morlan on June 10, 1955, and to this union seven children were born. After marriage, the couple lived and worked at the Treetop Ranch and farmed and ranched south of Caddoa. In 1966, they moved to their present home south of Las Animas. Fern was like a mother to many area children. She was a 4-H leader, founding member of Bent County Roping Club as well as Cockleburr Combers Riding Club, and superintendent of the Bent County Harvest Show. Fern loved animals and loved following Harold to rodeos.
Fern is survived by her husband, Harold Morlan of the family home; children, Eldon Morlan of Campo, Colorado, Caroline Morlan of Las Animas, Colorado, Tonya Morlan of Garner, Iowa, Rhonda (Doug) Entenman of La Junta, Colorado, Donna (Darwin) Huff of Swink, Colorado, Chris (Ashley) Morlan of Swink, Colorado, Cory Morlan of Las Animas, Colorado;14 grandchildren, Beth (John) Mercer, Clayton (Reagan) Morlan, Nicole Medina, Anthony Medina, Jennifer (Abel) Rea, Brock (Chelsia) Entenman, Brady (Allye) Entenman, Briana Huff, D.C. Huff, Grace Morlan, Harper Morlan, Regan Morlan, Renee Morlan, Lindsey Morlan; nine great grandchildren; sister, Darlene Sacks of Peabody, Kansas; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 8 siblings; and one grandson, Brandon Entenman.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arkansas Valley Hospice in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
