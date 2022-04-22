Elks Lodge Aiding Sparrow House in Lamar

L to R (PER Cary LaCost, Exalted Ruler PER Oscar Riley, Veronica Jacoby, Joel Jacoby, and PER Jared Crabtree)

April 1st, 2022

Lamar Elks presented Sparrow House with a cash donation of $2,000 and over 300 lbs. of food donated by lodge members and Bingo players as well! The cash donation was made possible by an Elks National Foundation Spotlight grant.

This is just one of many projects the Lamar Elks are working on and we  hope to make this a yearly project to such a deserving community organization.

