Election Information: 2022 Primary Election Alerts:

June 28, 2022 is the Primary Election. Please be aware that Primary Elections are to select candidates to go on to the November General Election.
Voting in a Primary Election can be the deciding vote for an office if there are more than one candidate running for an office. Pursuant to C.R.S. 1-4-105 “No person who has been defeated as a candidate in a primary election shall be eligible for election to the same office by ballot or as a write-in candidate in the next general election.”
AFFILIATED VOTERS: If you are unsure of the party you are affiliated with, or what your current address information might be on your voter registration, please take the time now to check that information at: www.govotecolorado.gov.
You may also change or withdraw your affiliation to reflect how you want to vote before the deadline of June 6, 2022 and your address too by obtaining appropriate forms from the Clerk and Recorder’s Office or on the Secretary of State’s website at www.govotecolorado.gov. After this deadline you will receive the party’s ballot that is listed on your voter registration record.
UNAFFILIATED VOTERS: An unaffiliated voter may vote a Primary ballot for any one political party. If an unaffiliated voter returns a ballot for both major political party ballots, then both ballots will be rejected and none of the votes will be counted!
- You may choose which party’s ballot you want to get in the mail for the primary election by selecting a party preference at www.govotecolorado.gov or fill out a paper voter registration form.
- If you would rather receive a packet containing both ballots for participating major parties, i.e. Republican and Democratic you can take no action or select this option when first registering to vote.
- You can also appear in person at any Voter Service and Polling Center in your county and choose the party’s ballot you want to vote.
- An unaffiliated voter who selects a ballot preference in advance of a primary election will remain unaffiliated. Ballot preference is only good for one Primary; so, if you did a ballot preference for the last Primary election you will need to select a preference again because it is required to ballot preference for each primary election.
- An unaffiliated voter who votes in a party’s primary will remain unaffiliated. Most unaffiliated voters will receive ballots of both major political parties during a primary election. This allows an unaffiliated voter to choose which party’s primary they will vote in.
Unaffiliated voters may only return one party’s ballot. Returning two voted ballots will result in neither ballot counting. As an alternative for unaffiliated voters, you may declare a “ballot preference” before the June 6, 2022 deadline for the June 28th Primary Election at: www.govotecolorado.gov and then you will receive only one ballot for your preferred party. This would help conserve taxpayer dollars because counties would only pay for printing and postage to send one ballot if you chose a preferred ballot style ahead of time.
The link below is the information available to the public with details on how Unaffiliated Voters can participate in this Primary Election. http://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/chooseU/choiceHappens.html
June 28, 2022 Primary will be held as an all-mail ballot delivery. If you have moved since the last election please go update your address as soon as possible to ensure that you will get your ballot in the mail. Ballots are not forwardable so you need to have your current and correct address on file in order for you to receive your ballot in the mail. Ballots for all eligible registered voters will be mailed the week of June 6-10, 2022.
Our Election Department can be reached at 719-336-8011 or election@prowerscounty.net
By Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk and Recorder
