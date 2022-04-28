Dean Moore – May 17, 1931 – April 23, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Apr 28, 2022 | Comments 0
Funeral Services for Dean Moore will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Mark Cloer officiating. Interment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery with Military Committal Rites provided by V.F.W. Post #2411 and American Legion Post #6. Per Dean’s request, there will be no public visitation.
Melvin Dean Moore, known to most as Dean, was born on May 17, 1931, in Colby, Kansas to Harry and Vera (Bennett) Moore. He passed away at Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas, Colorado on April 23, 2022, at the age of 90.
Dean graduated from Goodland High School in 1950. He was united in marriage to June Marie Hull on January 13, 1951, and just celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. To this union four children were born. Dean began working at the newspaper publishing and printing company in Goodland, Kansas. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August of 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1955. Dean then moved to Las Animas and worked for Weber Chevrolet and was a car salesman for Jenkins Motor for 45+ years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and at one time served on the finance committee. Dean also served as a past City Councilman and was a member of the VFW. He enjoyed fishing, cars, telling stories of adventures past; and adored his family.
Dean is survived by his wife, June Marie Moore of Las Animas, Colorado; children, Randy Moore of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Roxana Wilson of Evans, Colorado, Rick Moore of La Junta, Colorado, and Julie Roberts of Las Animas, Colorado; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; sister-in-law, Marcia (Joe) Rakovec of Stockton, California; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters; two brothers; son-in-law, Harry Wilson; and daughter-in-law, Debi Moore.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Las Animas, Colorado either directly or in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
