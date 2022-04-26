Council Resolutions to Benefit Housing Development
Russ Baldwin | Apr 26, 2022
The Lamar City Council held a public hearing Monday, April 25th for action on the proposed Langston Heights Subdivision adjacent to Savage Avenue, between South 8th and 9th Streets. Southern Colorado Economic Development District (SCEDD) has a preliminary plat for the land. Although five of the lots are smaller than first projected, the city’s Planning and Zoning Committee passed a motion for a final plat this past February 7th. The council approved the subdivision request for a total of 15 plats as the corrections to the 10 errors had been made.
The council moved to adopt Resolution 22-04-02 which establishes an incentive program for new home construction as well as promoting new residential developments in the City of Lamar. The resolution authorizes a 50% reduction in the building permit fees for new home construction and a 50% cost-sharing program for public infrastructure for new residential developments up to a maximum of $5,000 per lot/20 lots. Administrator Evans explained the resolution will be in effect for one year. Lamar Mayor, Kirk Crespin, explained the initial resolution, brought before the council in March, 2020, was put on hold due to the Covid pandemic which was just beginning to impact southeast Colorado. This is essentially the same resolution, although City Administrator, Rob Evans, explained there is no sunset clause attached to this one. Crespin said the $5,000 limit is something the city can afford to extend to a developer.
Council members discussed an incentive request from Brad Licht who has four lots under contract on Sage Drive, located on the west side of Memorial Drive. The cost of installation of utilities is estimated at $42,500 per lot and his firm has allocated $10,000 per lot. Licht is willing to go to $12,500 per lot and is asking the city for a grant of $30,000 per lot to make his project financially feasible. Crespin said that in light of the development resolution which was passed earlier, the city can only extend financial considerations to far. He added, “Just this morning I was talking to someone interested in developing 23 sites for residential construction in town and while we’d like to see that kind of growth, the city doesn’t have the resources to provide incentives in that range of scale.” Licht, who rents several properties in Lamar, replied that he understood and was also interested in just meeting with the council for their viewpoints. Councilman Joe Gonzales recommended the city’s Community Development Director provide Licht with a listing of other sites where the cost of water and sewer installations would not be prohibitive to future development.
Maggart and Sons submitted the lower of two bids received by the city for painting the City Complex hallways and stairwells. The council approved the bid for the project estimated at $20,987, less than half the bid of the other contractor. The city also solicited bids for the concession stand at the ball field complex and awarded the bid to Sergio Sigala whose bid was 13% of gross sales compared to the second bid of 12% of gross sales for the season. The city will receive 13# of the gross sales, after taxes.
The council voted to accept a $5,000 Quick-Win grant from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment. The funds will be used to purchase two soccer goals and benches for the Escondido Park Soccer Fields. A grant award in the amount of $13,000 was approved by the council for the Lamar Animal Shelter. The Colorado Pet Over-population fund grant covers costs for animal care and spay/neuter programs at the Shelter. The city had applied for $14,150.
$150,000 in entitlement funds from the Federal Aviation Administration are granted to the Southeast Colorado Regional Airport each year for airport improvement projects. City Public Works Director, Pat Mason, explained the FAA is asking the city to transfer the 2022 funds to the Town of Buena Vista for an improvement project in that community. The City of Lamar approved the request as it has deferred receipt of these funds in the past, banking them into a larger fund for more expensive projects at a later date. Mason said the airport has plans for runway improvement in 2024. On another airport matter, the council approved a six-month extension request on an existing contract with Allen Aviation at the airport. Cody Allen asked for the extension to allow him to operate his Part 145 Repair Station for Aviation Electronics and Services.
As part of his employment contract with the City of Lamar, Administrator Evans will receive a mutually agreed upon automobile subject to approval by the council. Four options are available from the Colorado State Fleet: (2) Ford F250, ¾ ton, 4 by 4 pickups, a Ford F150, ½ ton 4 by 4 and a Dodge Ram 1500 Quad Cab, ½ ton 4 by 4 pickup. The vehicle will belong to the city to be used by Evans in his administrator duties and the council, after some discussions on the pros and cons of best vehicle for best use, decided on the diesel model of the Ford F250 for $44,360.
Evans noted his future 7am, Coffee with Rob sessions for May include the 11th at Rivals, the 18th at Lamar Truck Plaza and the 25th at Holiday Inn Express. The city council breakfast will take place at 7am at the LCC cafeteria on Wednesday, May 4th and Mother’s Day will be observed on Sunday, May 8th.
The Elks National Youth Week proclamation was adopted by the council. The Lamar Elks Lodge is sponsoring an observance the week of May 1-7th in tribute to the youth of the community.
The council moved into executive session to discuss personnel matters under CRS 24-6-402(4)(f) for discussion with the City Administrator.
