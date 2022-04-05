Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, Week Ending April 3, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Apr 05, 2022 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Warm temperatures and minimal moisture allowed fieldwork to continue across most of the State last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 83 percent of the State is under drought conditions, unchanged from last week. Thirty-four percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, and extreme drought conditions are affecting 7 percent of the State, both unchanged from the previous week.
In northeastern and east central counties, conditions remain dry, with only trace amounts of moisture received last week. A reporter noted that pastures are starting to green, and the winter wheat crop is progressing.
Southwestern counties received rain last week, slightly improving moisture conditions. Calving and lambing continued, supported by relatively mild weather, with a reporter noting that calving is almost complete.
In the San Luis Valley, despite previous forecasts, precipitation was limited over the last week. Fieldwork has slowed while producers wait for temperatures in the area to warm up. The southeastern counties remained primarily dry.
Areas of Custer, Huerfano, Pueblo Counties received at least a half inch of moisture last week, while the rest of the southeastern counties received no measurable moisture.
Overall, calving and lambing continued with few issues, with 68 percent of cows calved and 53 percent of ewes lambed, both behind the previous year.
As of March 27, 2022, snowpack in Colorado was 91 percent measured as percent of median snowfall, down 1 percentage point from the previous week.
The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 93 and 99 percent, respectively. Stored feed supplies were rated 5 percent very short, 25 percent short, 67 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 69 percent average and 31 percent light. Cattle death loss was 72 percent average and 28 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Media Release
About the Author: