Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, Week Ending April 17, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Apr 19, 2022 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Windy conditions and minimal moisture were observed across most of the State last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 83 percent of the State is under drought conditions, unchanged from last week. Thirty-two percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, and extreme drought conditions are affecting 4 percent of the State, both unchanged from the previous week.
In northeastern and east central counties, extremely windy conditions and a late hard freeze continued to worsen winter wheat conditions. Southwestern counties were affected by strong winds and minimal moisture last week. A reporter noted that late freezing temperatures continue to affect the fruit crop in bloom.
Irrigation water has been turned on, and a reporter noted producers are preparing fields for planting. In the San Luis Valley, barley planting continues through windy conditions, and irrigation has begun. A reporter noted soil temperatures are still cold and potato seed planting is likely to start this week.
The southeastern counties remained primarily dry, and windy conditions persisted, further depleting crop and range conditions. A reporter noted winter wheat harvest is looking bleak, as conditions continue downward due to lack of moisture and wind.
Overall, calving and lambing continued with few issues, with 81percent of cows calved and 76 percent of ewes lambed, both behind the previous year and the 5-year average.
As of April 17, 2022, snowpack in Colorado was 91 percent measured as percent of median snowfall, up 10 percentage point from the previous week. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 80 and 65 percent, respectively.
Stored feed supplies were rated 11 percent very short, 27 percent short, and 62 percent adequate. Sheep death loss was 75 percent average and 25 percent light. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 84percent average, and 15 percent light.
