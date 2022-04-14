Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report for Week Ending April 10, 2022
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Warm temperatures and extreme wind were experienced across most of the State last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 83 percent of the State is under drought conditions, unchanged from last week. Thirty-two percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, down two percentage points from last week.
Extreme drought conditions are affecting 4 percent of the State, down 3 percentage points from the previous week. In northeastern and east central counties, extremely windy conditions decreased soil moisture and prevented significant fieldwork. A reporter noted the extreme winds eroded the soil and likely damaged the winter wheat crop.
Southwestern counties received minimal moisture last week, but freezing temperatures may have affected the fruit crop in bloom. Grazing pastures are starting to green up, and a reporter noted producers are starting to prepare fields for planting.
In the San Luis Valley, cool temperatures and windy conditions minimally affected barley planting. A reporter noted that livestock are in good condition as pastures begin to green up for the grazing season.
The southeastern counties remained primarily dry, and windy conditions persisted. Overall, calving and lambing continued with few issues, with 73 percent of cows calved and 65 percent of ewes lambed, both behind the previous year and the 5-year average.
As of April 10, 2022, snowpack in Colorado was 88 percent measured as percent of median snowfall, down 3 percentage point from the previous week. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 85 and 89 percent, respectively.
Stored feed supplies were rated 11 percent very short, 35 percent short, 52 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 64 percent average and 36 percent light. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 73 percent average, and 26 percent light.
