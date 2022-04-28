Centennial Farms & Ranches Open for Nominations
Russ Baldwin | Apr 28, 2022 | Comments 0
Across the nation, family farms and ranches, historic barns and other agricultural sites are disappearing at an alarming rate. The contributions of Colorado’s ranching and farming families have withstood the pressures of growth, changes in farming methods, drought, and economic conditions to preserve these important pieces of our state’s commercial and cultural history.
2022 Celebration:
This year’s Centennial Farms & Ranches will honor those families and individuals recognized for their perseverance and resilience through the changing times. The celebration is held annually at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo. This year’s event will be on the morning of August 26, 2022. More details will be available as we get closer to the date.
Program Details:
Starting in 2022, the Centennial Farms & Ranches program will recognize four categories of honorees associated with the agricultural history of the State of Colorado.
Centennial Farms or Ranches:
The farm or ranch has belonged to the same family for at least 100 years; and The farm or ranch is currently a working farm or ranch Centennial Families
A family with agricultural experience in Colorado that spans 100 years or more (eg. 1922-2022), not necessarily as landowners Centennial Farmer or Rancher
An individual 100 years of age or older who has spent a majority of their life in agricultural pursuits within the State of Colorado, not necessarily a landowner Centennial AgriBusiness
An organization or business that has been in operation for 100 or more years and primarily serves the agricultural community in Colorado (examples: seed companies, farm implements, Farm Bureau, etc.)
How do I Apply?
To apply for Colorado Centennial Farms and Ranches designation, family or business representatives should submit an application providing information about their agricultural history.
For more information about the Colorado Centennial Farms and Ranches program or to receive a paper application, please contact the Centennial Farms and Ranches Coordinator. A celebration of Centennial Farms & Ranches families is held annually at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.
The deadline for applications is May 31, 2022. To apply or learn more, please visit www.historycolorado.org/centennial-farms-ranches or call 303-866-3392.
