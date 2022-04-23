Cattle on Feed Report
CATTLE ON FEED:
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger
was estimated at 1,100,000 head as of April 1, 2022. The latest inventory was 4 percent above the April 1, 2021 inventory
but 2 percent below the previous month’s inventory. The inventory included 655,000 steer and steer calves, 7 percent above
the previous year. The number of heifer and heifer calves, at 445,000 head, are down 1 percent from a year ago. Cattle
feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 195,000 head of fed cattle during March 2022. This was
3 percent above the previous month’s marketings but 9 percent below marketings one year earlier. An estimated 180,000
cattle and calves were placed on feed during March 2022, 3 percent above the previous month’s placements and unchanged
from March 2021 placements. Of the number placed in March, 19 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 17 percent weighed
from 600 to 699 pounds, 25 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 25 percent weighed 800-899 pounds, and 14 percent
weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for March 2022, at 5,000 head, was the same as last month and last
year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head
totaled 12.1 million head on April 1, 2022. The inventory was 2 percent above April 1, 2021. This is the highest April 1
inventory since the series began in 1996. The inventory included 7.54 million steers and steer calves, up 2 percent from the
previous year. This group accounted for 62 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.57
million head, up 2 percent from 2021. Placements in feedlots during March totaled 1.99 million head, slightly below 2021.
Net placements were 1.94 million head. During March, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were
375,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 330,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 530,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 515,000
head, 900-999 pounds were 180,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 60,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during
March totaled 2.00 million head, 2 percent below 2021. Other disappearance totaled 53,000 head during March, 12 percent
below 2021.
For a full copy of the April 2022 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov
