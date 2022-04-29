Bent on Birding Set for May 20-22
The 17th Annual Bent on Birding Festival and 25th Annual Heritage Santa Fe Trail Auto Tours will run May 19th through the 22nd in Bent County.
Activities feature birding, wildlife-watching and the cultural heritage of the Bent County area. Over 400 species of birds been documents in the area. Area guides from Davidson Ranch, John Martin Reservoir and others are hosting trips to view such birds as the Least Tern, Piping Plover and Black Rail along with eagles, hawks, shorebirds and waterfowl.
Other tours will feature historic and archaeological and cultural sites such as prehistoric petroglyphs and sites along the Purgatoire and Arkansas Rivers and homes of frontiersman Kit Carson and well-known western actor, Ken Curtis.
A full schedule is available by email at bentonbirding@yahoo.com of call 719-456-0485 for a current flyer.
