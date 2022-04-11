A New Innovative Product from Lamar – the Top Roof SCA152
Russ Baldwin | Apr 11, 2022 | Comments 0
C.F. Maier Composites, Inc. is very proud to announce that they manufactured the first SCA Top Roof in the United States and for the United States. A great team set up a new production line in Lamar CO within six months.
C.F. Maier Composites, Inc. is a family-owned business that specializes in the manufacturing of FRP (fiberglass-reinforced plastic) parts. Some industries they serve include the automotive, RV, aquaculture and telecommunication industries. The company has over 32 years of experience in fiberglass.
In Lamar the company employs 60 people, 20 more than one year ago. “Our Strategy is to grow” says President Torsten Schlegel. In order to do this, we invested a quarter million dollars and opened a new production line.
The product, a complete camper roof for caravans has been designed in Germany. It includes a new technology for the manufacturer process for fiberglass. The roof has a high quality level and the customer can expect a long life product.
A Team under the responsibility of the COO Axel Thurner, implemented in only six months this new production line within the existing building on Crystal Street. A lot of changes were necessary and we have to say thank you to the City of Lamar and the Chief Building Official for their excellent cooperation. We also want to say thank you to all the local companies, which helped us to realize this project in such a short time.
Production of this product in Lamar should give a signal to all our employees that they have a secure job here, says Torsten Schlegel. New employees are welcome now and in the future.
From Torsten Schlegel
C.F. Maier Composites, Inc
Filed Under: Consumer Issues
About the Author: