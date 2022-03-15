The Spirit of America Comes to Lamar Days
Russ Baldwin | Mar 15, 2022 | Comments 0
The Chamber of Commerce Lamar Days 2022 will be celebrated on Friday and Saturday, May 20th and 21st, and centered around this year’s theme of, “The Spirit of America Comes to Lamar Days”.
Preliminary arrangements are being discussed by the chamber board of directors and anyone interested in participating, placing an entry in the annual parade or being a vendor is asked to call the chamber office manager, Valerie Baldwin at 719-336-4379.
The parade route has not been formalized at this time, but it may follow last year’s route using Safeway on East Olive Street as the assembly point and following South 4th Street into Willow Creek Park for Saturday’s events including the 26th annual Rod Run Car Show, organized by Ron Cook.
Chamber directors will apply for the annual Friday night beer garden on East Beech Street during a city council public hearing on April 11th and the parade route will be cleared by Lamar Police Chief, Kyle Miller.
Highlights of the annual gathering, celebrating Lamar’s incorporation in 1886, include the chamber BBQ Friday afternoon on May 20th and the No Booze Cruise with the Cops, Rod Run which gathers at Sonic Drive-In that Friday evening, rain or shine. A portion of the proceeds from the Run is donated to the annual Lamar Fire Department fireworks fund for the July 4th display.
