Prowers Medical Center Board of Director Candidates
Russ Baldwin | Mar 14, 2022 | Comments 0
A mail-in ballot election has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 3rd for eligible voters within the Prowers County Hospital District for three new board of director members. The election will be conducted on that day between 7am and 7pm.
Members are term-limited and three positions are open for two, three-year terms and one, one-year term. Three-year candidates are Kelli Gaines, Kristin Kee, Jason Whisenand, Scott Reed, Donnita King, Joe Spitz, Richard Robbins and Robert “Jay” Brooke. Norman L. Arends is the sole candidate for the one-year term.
Members whose terms are ending are board chairman Julie Branes as well as Ron Farmer and Connie Brase.
Miranda Fisher is the Designated Election Official for the Prowers County Hospital District. Her office is open Monday through Friday at Prowers Medical Center from 9am to 5pm. All nominations were closed as of February 28th, 2022.
