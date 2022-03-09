PCPHE COVID-19 Update for March 9, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Mar 09, 2022
The Prowers County Public Department of Health and Environment reported that as of Wednesday, March 9th, 2022, there had been only six new Covid cases reported in the last seven days and 18 cases in the past two weeks. Total cases were 2,719 up from 2,713. Hospitalizations and deaths due to Covid were unchanged. Last week’s Test Positivity rate was 1.69% and there was no report issued this week.
TREATMENT
- Treatment approaches are changing. There is a federal program called Test to Treat that will allow the pharmacy to test you and provide oral treatment for free. There will be a screening process to ensure that the pills are the appropriate next step. If not, you will be connected to other therapies. Details expected soon.
TESTING
ALL Test results (even home tests) are still required to be reported within 24 hours. The covid19.colorado.gov site has the links to log at home test results
- SCHEDULE CHANGE: FREE community testing for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11:00AM, effective Monday 03/14/2022. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
- FREE testing is also provided by the state at the Community Building from 9:00AM-2:00PM on Tuesdays and Lamar Community College on Thursdays from Noon to 5:00PM. Although not required, preregistration is encouraged. For more information see: https://www.affinityecarecolorado.com/co/ or https://covid19.colorado.gov/testing
- The State of Colorado is offering free tests. If you would like to opt in to free at home testing please see: https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home
- The Federal Government is offering FREE at home tests. You can order the tests at: https://www.covidtests.gov/
- FREE test kits may also be picked up at the Lamar Public Library as well as masks!
- Vaccine appointments are by appointment only. Call 336-8721 to schedule! Ask about our incentive program
