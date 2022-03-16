PCPHE Covid-19 Report for March 16, 2022 Shows Minimum Cases
Russ Baldwin | Mar 16, 2022 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Department of Public Health and Environment reported zero cases in the county over the past seven days and only six cases in the past 14 days. These numbers are the lowest for Prowers County in the past year. Hospitalizations are up two at 167 since reporting began and the total number of reported cases is 2,719.
TREATMENT
- Treatment approaches are changing. There is a federal program called Test to Treat that will allow the pharmacy to test you and provide oral treatment for free. There will be a screening process to ensure that the pills are the appropriate next step. If not, you will be connected to other therapies. Details expected soon.
- Pills to treat COVID are available locally. If you are positive, speak with your provider to obtain treatment.
TESTING
ALL positive test results (even home tests) are still required to be reported within 24 hours. The covid19.colorado.gov site has the links to log at home test results
- SCHEDULE CHANGE: FREE community testing for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11:00AM, effective Monday 03/14/2022. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911. NO TESTING FRIDAY 3/18/22.
- FREE testing is also provided by the state at the Community Building from 9:00AM-2:00PM on Tuesdays and Lamar Community College on Thursdays from Noon to 5:00PM. Although not required, preregistration is encouraged. For more information see: https://www.affinityecarecolorado.com/co/ or https://covid19.colorado.gov/testing This will be phasing out soon.
