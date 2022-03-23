PCDPHE, Weekly Covid Update for March 23, 2022 – Zero Cases for Two Weeks
Russ Baldwin | Mar 23, 2022 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Department of Public Health and Environment reports that for the first time in over a year, there are now Zero COVID-19 cases in the county for the past seven and fourteen days, respectively. Reported cumulative cases have been steady at 2,719 with 167 hospitalizations and 48 deaths in people who tested positive.
Watch https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/community-levels.html for our community levels. Staff are still required to mask in healthcare settings. Contact your healthcare provider to review the latest policies for patients.
There is a new isolation and quarantine calculator here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html#
We will be continuing our response and will now be reporting new information on an as needed basis. We are watching for new variants and will be managing outbreaks. The state is reducing reporting frequency.
New data dashboard about school COVID vaccination rates: https://covid19.colorado.gov/colorado-public-school-covid-vaccination-rates.
- FREE community testing for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11:00AM. Call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
- FREE testing is also provided by the state at the Community Building from 10:00AM-1:00PM on Tuesdays and Lamar Community College on Thursdays from Noon to 5:00PM. https://www.affinityecarecolorado.com/co/ or https://covid19.colorado.gov/testing
