Margarito Segura Baca, Sr. – July 23, 1928 – March 18, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Mar 22, 2022 | Comments 0
A funeral liturgy for Bristol, Colorado resident, Margarito Segura Baca, Sr. will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado. Interment will follow in the Sunnyslope Cemetery. Per Margarito’s request, there will be no public visitation.
Margarito was born on July 23, 1928, in El Ancon, New Mexico to Luciano Baca and Sarita Segura. He departed this life on Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home in Bristol, Colorado at the age of 93.
Margarito worked for the railroad for 43 years. After retiring, he continued to work on various projects for the community, church, and for his friends and neighbors. He was a member of the Railroad Union and served as the president of the local Union.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Esther (Vigil) Baca; daughter, Mary Ann Adame; grandson, Daniel Ortiz; two brothers and one sister.
Margarito is survived by his children, Sara (Moises) Ortiz, Virginia (Van) Barta, Margarito (LeAnna) Baca, Jr., Raymond (Darlene) Baca, Rose Garcia, Louis (Christina) Baca, and Ernest Baca; nineteen grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; brother, Gabino Baca; sisters, Fidelia Sandoval and Delores Tapia; many other relatives and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Bristol Improvements Board either directly or in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, CO 81052. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: