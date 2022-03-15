Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Staring 2022 with Gains
Russ Baldwin | Mar 15, 2022 | Comments 0
The City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue report showed a monthly increase for January taxes with city sales tax revenue up 6.19% for an increase of $17,634 over 2021 at this time. Collections for 2022 are $302,631 compared to $284,996 for 2021. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 5.48% over last year for a gain of $17,122.
Year to date collections for the same period showed a 7.02% increase in City Sales Tax revenue for a gain of $53,036, putting current collections at $808,429. However, a shortfall on Use Tax collections of 43%. That $53,353 decrease compared to last year registered at zero percent increase for Total Sales and Use Tax collections which is currently $894,359.
The twelve retail sales and service categories listed by the city showed a decrease in Building Materials, Department Stores and All Business/Electricity sales with increases in Auto Parts, Restaurants and Groceries.
|
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair
|25,097
|22,891
|
29,182
|
Building Materials
|19,097
|23,867
|22,547
|Apparel & Department Stores
|209,393
|232,226
|
229,142
|
C Stores & Gas Sales
|31,882
|35,977
|38,441
|All Business/Electricity
|39,452
|121,145
|
68,274
|
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|5,141
|4,959
|
8,433
|
Grocery Stores
|45,292
|49,981
|69,371
|Hotels/Motels
|20,055
|19,596
|
21,454
|
Liquor Sales
|17,910
|19,483
|21,454
|Manufacturing
|8,589
|7,359
|
4,970
|
Restaurants
|61,482
|61,145
|72,735
|Other Retail/All Other
|171,039
|265,067
|
292,106
