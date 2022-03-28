Gov. Polis Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments
Mar 28, 2022
Economic Development Commission:
The Commission adopts an annual budget and develops guidelines for the expenditures of the fund for financial assistance such as loans, grants, and local match requirements to be provided for various types of projects. The Commission reviews the economic needs of the various geographical regions of Colorado and identifies the types of businesses which need the most support in terms of economic development. The Commission makes information and assistance available for companies interested in relocating or expanding their operations in the state of Colorado. In addition, the Commission has the authority to work with the Department of Local Affairs on the consideration of recertification of enterprise zones. For a term expiring at the pleasure of the Governor:
Carl Young of Walsenburg, Colorado to serve as a representative of the Eastern Slope and predominantly rural area, occasioned by the resignation of Wendell Lorenzo Pryor of Poncha Springs, Colorado, appointed.
Fifteenth Judicial District Nominating Commission, for a term expiring December 31, 2028:
Susan Crites of Lamar, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney and as a Democrat, from Prowers County, appointed.
State Board of Veterinary Medicine
The State Board of Veterinary Medicine regulates and licenses veterinarians in the State of Colorado. The Board establishes and enforces professional standards through the development and maintenance of rules and policies, ensuring that only qualified persons are licensed to provide veterinary care, and that violators of the laws and rules regulating veterinary medicine are sanctioned as appropriate, for a term expiring June 30, 2024:
Riley May, of Lamar, Colorado, to serve as a representative of the public, occasioned by the resignation of Ellen Kessler, appointed.
