CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION WEEK ENDING MARCH 27, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Mar 30, 2022
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Above average temperatures and windy conditions were observed across the state last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 83 percent of the state is under drought conditions, down 9 percentage points from last week. Thirty-four percent of the state is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, a great improvement from 57 percent the prior week. Extreme drought conditions are affecting 7 percent of the state, primarily in the southern counties, down 1 percentage point from last week. In northeastern and east central counties, some moisture was received last week. Above average temperatures aided in field preparation for imminent spring planting. Calving and lambing continued, supported by relatively mild weather. Southwestern counties remained dry, and temperatures were above normal last week. In the San Luis Valley, precipitation was limited over the last week, but moisture is forecasted for the upcoming week. A reporter noted warm temperatures allowed producers to continue fieldwork and barley planting has begun. In southeastern counties, moisture received last week was beneficial to fall seeded crops and cool season pasture grasses, but continued precipitation is still needed. Overall, calving and lambing continued with few issues, with 65 percent of cows calved and 44percent of ewes lambed, both behind the previous year. As of March 27, 2022, snowpack in Colorado was 92 percent measured as percent of median snowfall, a sharp decrease from 99 percent the previous week. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 93 and 97percent, respectively. Stored feed supplies were rated 2 percent very short, 17 percent short, 76 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 1 percent heavy, 60 percent average, and 39 percent light. Cattle death loss was 3 percent heavy, 71 percent average, and 26 percent light.
