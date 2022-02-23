Slight Drop in Prowers County COVID-19 Cases
Russ Baldwin | Feb 23, 2022 | Comments 0
Prowers County Public Health and Environment COVID-19 Update for February 23, 2022 shows the number of cases has climbed by 23 over the last reporting period with 2,701 cumulative cases to date. Hospitalizations remain the same as last week at 164 and 47 deaths for people who tested positive since figures were tabulated.
The seven-day average Test Positivity rate is down to 6.06% (goal is <5%). This is down from 6.36% last week with 23 cases over the past seven days and 70 cases over the past two weeks.
The 30-39 year old age group still shows the greatest number of cases at just over 400 for Prowers County.
- FREE community testing for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday through Friday at 11:00AM. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
- FREE testing is also provided by the state at the Community Building from 9:00AM-2:00PM on Tuesdays and Lamar Community College on Thursdays from Noon to 5:00PM. Although not required, preregistration is encouraged. For more information see: https://www.affinityecarecolorado.com/co/ or https://covid19.colorado.gov/testing
- FREE test kits may also be picked up at the Lamar Public Library
