Rickey Gene McGehee – March 2, 1950 – January 30, 2022
A graveside service for longtime Lamar resident, Rickey McGehee will be held at a later date in Johnson, Kansas.
Per Rickey’s request cremation will take place.
Rickey was born on March 2, 1950 at Garden City, Kansas to Orville and Bertha (Chapman) McGehee and passed away on January 30, 2022 at his home in Lamar at the age of 71.
He is preceded in death by his parents and son Jonathan McGehee.
Rickey is survived by his daughter Lesley Osban of Lamar, CO; grandchildren Jessica Crea, Nicholas Cleek, DJ Richburg and Avery Hood; numerous grandchildren; sister Nicki (Wayne) Filbeck of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
