Prowers Lodging Tax Panel Funds County Events
Russ Baldwin | Feb 22, 2022
The Prowers County Lodging Tax Panel approved funding for various community events during their monthly meeting, February 15th.
Cindy Bennet represented two organizations at her appearance; the Sand and Sage Round-Up Concert, set for August 12th and the annual Wild West BBQ Cook-Off which will be held May 6th and 7th at Willow Creek Park.
Some changes have been made to this year’s Concert format, according to Bennet. The August 12th concert will feature two music acts which have yet to be selected and the concert will follow the PRCA rodeo on Friday night. Tickets will cost $25 for the BBQ, the concert and the rodeo which she said will probably start at 7pm. The beer garden will be open and the concert will be broadcast on a jumbo screen. Bennet said the Round-Up board decided to make some changes in the presentation which would help attract a larger audience while reducing some annual expenses. She said the Saturday ticket price for the BBQ and rodeo would cost less, minus the concert.
Bennet said 17 BBQ teams have already been signed for the 18th annual Wild West Cook-Off set for May 6th and 7th, with room for as many as from 35 to 37 teams and about that many show up at Willow Creek Park for the annual contest where teams from various states compete for cash prizes. “We usually have from 300-350 spectators come out to watch the teams in action and that number grows to around 500 with the contestants and their families.” She added that the organizers are aware that the audience would like to be able to buy the barbecued items, but the competitors aren’t there to serve meals on any large scale, although arrangements have developed over the past several years where people can buy a sampling from a People’s Choice Award for pulled pork sandwiches and there are usually several food trucks on hand for the two-day event. The Panel awarded the two events a total of $8,000 for marketing fees.
The bi-annual LCC Frontier History Encampment is going back to being a two-day event and is being moved from the fall to the spring, scheduled for April 29th and 30th this year. The educational, outdoor display features historical re-enactors spread out on the college campus. The 30-40 interpreters portray individuals and groups who were involved in the development of the American west or who lived in the area and display ten year intervals from the 1800s to the early 1900s. The enactment is free to the public and is also used as a field-trip experience for K-12 educators. The $3,000 request for marketing was approved.
The 26th annual Lamar Days Rod Run will be held at Willow Creek Park on May 20th and 21st this year, in conjunction with Lamar Days. Organizer Ron Cook explained the Friday Night, “No Booze Cruise with the Cops” will start at Sonic Drive-In and the funds from that event are donated to the annual Fireworks Fund for the Lamar Fire Department which helps organize the poker run. Participants in the car show can register to have them entered in the annual parade and then put their cars and motorcycles on display for Lamar Days for two days at Willow Creek Park. The Panel approved the requested $3,500 marketing fee.
Rick Wallner, President of the tourism promotion group, Canyons and Plains, addressed the Panel, describing the history of the organization and the impact it has had on developing tourism interests in southeast Colorado. Such areas of interest include Bent’s Old Fort, Boggsville, Comanche Grasslands, the Crowley County Heritage Center, Trinidad’s History Museum, the Santa Fe Trail, Sand Creek, Camp Amache, Dust Bowl areas and the ghost town of Ludlow. His request of $1,000 was tabled by the Panel pending future consideration.
