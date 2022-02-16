Prowers County Republican Precinct Caucus and Assembly Dates & Locations
After the Central Committee meeting on February 10th, 2022, it was determined there was a need to change the dates to ensure any candidates for the 2022 election had an opportunity to go through the caucus and assembly and still have access to the petition should they receive the vote requirement in the assembly. Since the dates were changing to accommodate that process the location previously scheduled was unavailable, so we had to find another location.
Precinct Caucuses will be held in two locations on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022. All the west precincts will meet at the Lamar Community Building, 610 S. 6th in Lamar, for check-in and Caucus will begin at 6 pm. Precincts 13 and 2 will be meeting at the Holly Pride Building, 201 S. Main in Holly, and will gather early at 4:30 pm, to hear the candidates speak and check-in, and then begin the Caucus at 6 pm also. The candidates will leave Holly and return to the Caucus held at the Lamar Community Building.
I have a list of election judges, who previously served, all have asked to continue to serve. If there are any other Republicans wanting to be election judges please let me know or show up to the caucus to be placed on the list.
The assembly will be held on Monday, March 7th, 2022 beginning at 6 pm, at the Lamar Senior Center, 407 E Olive St, Lamar. Delegates and Alternates elected from the Caucuses will arrive early for check-in.
