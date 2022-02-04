Parker Announces Candidacy for County Coroner
Russ Baldwin | Feb 04, 2022 | Comments 0
To the Citizens of Prowers County,
It is with great modesty that I am announcing my candidacy for the elected position of Prowers County Coroner in the November 2022 election.
As a lifelong resident of Lamar, it’s my goal to serve my community in a position that requires the knowledge I have obtained through my education.
I began my education by obtaining an undergraduate degree in biology focused on pre-medical school studies. Post-graduation, I went to graduate school to acquire my Master of Science in Biomedical Science with a specialization in human anatomy and physiology. This degree program allowed me to study the form, function, and disease processes of human cadavers: an experience that is undoubtedly applicable to this position.
I intend to serve the citizens of Prowers County with respect and integrity while also maintaining empathy and compassion during your times of need. I would appreciate your vote in the upcoming June 3, 2022 primary.
Respectfully,
Jacqueline Parker
South 14th Street
Lamar, CO
